10. Addition Reactions
Alkyne Hydroboration
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
Retrosynthetic analysis involves the reverse process of designing the synthesis of a novel compound, which is usually a multi-step process. For this problem, using only one-step retrosynthesis, propose an alkene and the reagents needed to produce the desired products without involving alkenes that will undergo rearrangement.
