4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
A-Values
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
When a substituent moves from the equatorial to the axial position in a chair-chair interconversion, its A value on a cyclohexane ring corresponds to its ∆G° value. A values are always positive numbers because most substituents prefer to be in the equatorial position. Calculate ∆G° and Keq for the chair-chair interconversions shown using the given A values.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.70
B
0.056
C
0.075
D
0.99