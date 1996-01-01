4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Alkyl Groups
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Alkyl Groups
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the substituents on the following nine carbon chains, what are their common names and IUPAC names?
(I) (ii)
Consider the substituents on the following nine carbon chains, what are their common names and IUPAC names?
(I) (ii)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) common name: neopentyl
IUPAC name: 2,2-methylpropyl
(ii) common name: isobutyl
IUPAC name: 2-methylpropyl
B
(i) common name: tertbutyl
IUPAC name: 2-methylpropyl
(ii) common name: isopropyl
IUPAC name: 2,2-methylethyl
C
(i) common name: neopentyl
IUPAC name: 2,2-methylpropyl
(ii) common name: isobutyl
IUPAC name: 2-methylpropyl
D
(i) common name: neopentyl
IUPAC name: 2-methylpropyl
(ii) common name: isobutyl
IUPAC name: 2,2-methylpropyl