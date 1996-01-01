1. A Review of General Chemistry
Resonance Structures
48PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which ion is more stable for each pair. Use resonance forms to explain your answers.
For pair 1: Ion A because more resonance structures can be drawn for ion A. For pair 2: Ion C because it has more resonance structures and the negative charge can be delocalized to the electronegative O atom.
For pair 1: Ion A because more resonance structures can be drawn for ion A. For pair 2: Ion D because the delocalization of negative charge by carbon atoms is more favorable than delocalization of negative charge by an O atom.
For pair 1: Ion B because no resonance structure can be drawn for ion B. For pair 2: Ion C because it has more resonance structures and the negative charge can be delocalized to the electronegative O atom
For pair 1: Ion B because no resonance structure can be drawn for ion B. For pair 2: Ion D because the delocalization of negative charge by carbon atoms is more favorable than delocalization of negative charge by an O atom.