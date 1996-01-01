4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Amines
Naming Amines
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the IUPAC and common names, if any, for the given amine and indicate if it is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Common Name: tert-pentylamine
Systemic Name: 3-methylbutan-1-amine
Classification: primary amine
B
Common Name: isopentylamine
Systemic Name: 2-methylbutan-6-amine
Classification: primary amine
C
Common Name: isopentylamine
Systemic Name: 3-methylbutan-1-amine
Classification: primary amine
D
Common Name: isopentylamine
Systemic Name: 3-methylbutan-1-amine
Classification: secondary amine
