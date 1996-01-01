4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkyl Halides
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Provide the common and systematic names for the molecule given below, and specify if it is primary, secondary, or tertiary.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Common Name: sec-pentyl bromide
Systemic Name: 3-bromopentane
Classification: secondary alkyl halide
B
Common Name: isopentyl bromide
Systemic Name: 2-bromopentane
Classification: secondary alkyl halide
C
Common Name: sec-pentyl bromide
Systemic Name: 2-bromopentane
Classification: secondary alkyl halide
D
Common Name: tert-pentyl bromide
Systemic Name: 2-bromopentane
Classification: tertiary alkyl halide
