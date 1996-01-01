Starting with the least stable conformer, draw an appropriate potential energy diagram for rotation about the C−C bond of 1,2-dibromoethane through 360º if a gauche conformer of 1,2-dibromoethane has two energy barriers, 5.4 kcal/mol and 9.5 kcal/mol, and the anti conformer is more stable than a gauche conformer by 1.4 kcal/mol.