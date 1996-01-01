24. Carbohydrates
Monosaccharide
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Methyl isobutyrate can be produced from isobutyric acid using diazomethane.
Does the following reaction mechanism correspond to this reaction?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The reaction mechanism does correspond to the reaction.
B
The reaction mechanism does not correspond to the reaction.