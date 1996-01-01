10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
a. Determine which two alkenes would react with HBr to produce 1-bromo-1-methylcyclopentane without undergoing carbocation intermediate rearrangement.
b. If we use DBr instead of HBr, would there be the same alkyl halide products?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
b. No, two different alkyl halides will be formed.
