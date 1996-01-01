10. Addition Reactions
Hydrohalogenation
10. Addition Reactions Hydrohalogenation
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Addition of Br2 to an unsymmetric cis alkene, like cis-hex-2-ene, results in identical amounts of two enantiomers. Explain why these identical amounts of the two enantiomers are obtained even though the Br− preferably attaches to the less sterically hindered carbon of the intermediate bromonium ion.
Addition of Br2 to an unsymmetric cis alkene, like cis-hex-2-ene, results in identical amounts of two enantiomers. Explain why these identical amounts of the two enantiomers are obtained even though the Br− preferably attaches to the less sterically hindered carbon of the intermediate bromonium ion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Due to the formation of two intermediate bromonium ions in equal amounts.
B
Due to the equal extent of the attack of bromide on the less and more hindered carbons of the bromonium ion.
C
Due to the two stereoisomers of the cis-hex-2-ene.
D
The statement is incorrect, only one stereoisomer is formed as a product of these reactions.