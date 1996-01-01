15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
Mass Spect:Isotopes
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following mass spectrum:
Identify which distinctive feature indicates the presence of sulfur, chlorine, bromine, iodine, or nitrogen. Try to determine the molecular formula of the compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The peak at m/z 32 indicates the presence of sulfur.
Molecular formula = C7H6SH
B
The peak at m/z 127 and a difference of 127 between m/z 218 and m/z 91 indicates the presence of iodine.
Molecular formula = C7H7I
C
The peak at m/z 37 indicates the presence of chlorine.
Molecular formula = C7H7Cl
D
The peak at m/z 81 indicates the presence of bromine.
Molecular formula = C7H7Br
