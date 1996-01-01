3. Acids and Bases
Organic Chemistry Reactions
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Without knowing the pKa values, identify the least basic structure among the given pair. Justify your choice.
A
Structure (a) is less basic due to the larger size of the phosphorous atom.
B
Structure (b) is less basic due to the smaller size of the nitrogen atom.
C
Both are equally basic because both nitrogen and phosphorus belong to the same group of the periodic table.
D
We can not determine this without knowing the pKa values.