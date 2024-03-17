4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Barrier To Rotation
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Does the following graph correctly represent the torsional energy of 2-methylpentane along the C3-C4 bond? (Note: C4 is in the black, represented by a circle with three bonds extending from it, while C3 is in the front, represented by three bonds forming a Y shape. The angle between the isopropyl group on the front carbon and the methyl group on the back carbon is referred to as the dihedral angle.)
