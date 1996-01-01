16. Conjugated Systems
Conjugation Chemistry
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the molecular orbitals (MOs) of 1,3,5-hexatriene, determine the MOs that are symmetrical and antisymmetrical.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Symmetrical: Ψ1, Ψ2, and Ψ3; Antisymmetrical: Ψ4, Ψ5, and Ψ6
B
Symmetrical: Ψ4, Ψ5, and Ψ6; Antisymmetrical: Ψ1, Ψ2, and Ψ3
C
Symmetrical: Ψ1, Ψ3, and Ψ5; Antisymmetrical: Ψ2, Ψ4, and Ψ6
D
Symmetrical: Ψ2, Ψ4, and Ψ6; Antisymmetrical: Ψ1, Ψ3, and Ψ5