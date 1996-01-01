Complete the blanks in each of these sentences with the appropriate number.

(i): __ s orbital, __ p orbital, and __ d orbital produce __ sp3d orbitals after hybridization.

(ii): __ s orbital __ p orbitals, and __ d orbitals produce __ sp3d2 orbitals after hybridization.

(iii): __ s orbital, __ p orbitals, and __ d orbitals produce __ sp3d3 orbitals after hybridization.