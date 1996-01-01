1. A Review of General Chemistry
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Complete the blanks in each of these sentences with the appropriate number.
(i): __ s orbital, __ p orbital, and __ d orbital produce __ sp3d orbitals after hybridization.
(ii): __ s orbital __ p orbitals, and __ d orbitals produce __ sp3d2 orbitals after hybridization.
(iii): __ s orbital, __ p orbitals, and __ d orbitals produce __ sp3d3 orbitals after hybridization.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 1, 1, 1, 3.
B
(i): 1, 3, 1, 3.
(ii): 1, 3, 2, 3.
(iii): 1, 3, 3, 3.
C
(i): 1, 3, 1, 5.
(ii): 1, 3, 2, 6.
(iii): 1, 3, 3, 7.
D
(i): 1, 3, 1, 6.
(ii): 1, 3, 2, 8.
(iii): 1, 3, 3, 10.
