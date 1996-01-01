3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
3. Acids and Bases Acid Base Equilibrium
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the given equilibrium constant values, identify the strongest acid and the strongest base in the reaction shown below.
Using the given equilibrium constant values, identify the strongest acid and the strongest base in the reaction shown below.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Strongest acid: formate
Strongest base: hydrogen bromide
Strongest base: hydrogen bromide
B
Strongest acid: hydrogen bromide
Strongest base: formate
Strongest base: formate
C
Strongest acid: formic acid
Strongest base: bromide
Strongest base: bromide
D
Strongest acid: formic acid
Strongest base: formate
Strongest base: formate