4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans Conformations
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Cis vs Trans Conformations
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Indicate if the structures below are cis or trans isomers.
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
Indicate if the structures below are cis or trans isomers.
(i)
(ii)
(iii)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) cis isomer
(ii) cis isomer
(iii) cis isomer
B
(i) cis isomer
(ii) trans isomer
(iii) trans isomer
C
(i) trans isomer
(ii) trans isomer
(iii) trans isomer
D
(i) trans isomer
(ii) cis isomer
(iii) cis isomer