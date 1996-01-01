7. Substitution Reactions
SN1 Reaction
7. Substitution Reactions SN1 Reaction
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following S N1 reactions would occur more readily? Draw a reaction coordinate diagram to show the relative rates of carbocation formation in both reactions.
Which of the following S N1 reactions would occur more readily? Draw a reaction coordinate diagram to show the relative rates of carbocation formation in both reactions.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Reaction (a) will occur more readily.
B
Reaction (b) will occur more readily.
C
Both reactions will occur at the same rate.
D
We can not determine the relative rate theoretically.