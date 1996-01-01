13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds Grignard Reaction
74PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify suitable solvents for Grignard reactions from the following list of compounds.
(i) n-heptane
(ii) CH3CH2-O-CH2CH3
(iii) CHBr3
(iv) cyclopentane
(v) toluene
(vi) CH3CH2OCH2OCH2CH3
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i), (ii), (iii) and (iv)
B
(i), (iii), (vii) and (viii)
C
(ii), (iv), (v) and (vii)
D
(ii), (vi), (vii) and (viii)