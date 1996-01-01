3. Acids and Bases
pKa
3. Acids and Bases pKa
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethaneperoxoic acid, C2H4O3, has a pKa value of 8.20. It is a weaker acid when compared to ethanoic acid, C2H4O2 (pKa = 4.74). Why is ethaneperoxoic acid weaker than ethanoic acid in terms of acidity?
Ethaneperoxoic acid, C2H4O3, has a pKa value of 8.20. It is a weaker acid when compared to ethanoic acid, C2H4O2 (pKa = 4.74). Why is ethaneperoxoic acid weaker than ethanoic acid in terms of acidity?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ethaneperoxoic acid has a lower concentration of hydrogen ions.
B
Ethaneperoxoic acid has a lower atomic weight.
C
Ethaneperoxoic acid has a less stable conjugate base.
D
Ethaneperoxoic acid has a lower boiling point.