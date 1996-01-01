17. Aromaticity
Aromatic Hydrocarbons
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Specify whether the ion below is aromatic, nonaromatic, or antiaromatic. If the ion is aromatic/antiaromatic, determine the value of n in Hückel's/Breslow's rule. If the ion is nonaromatic, explain your answer using the rules of aromaticity.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ion is aromatic, and n = 1.
B
The ion is aromatic, and n = 2.
C
The ion is antiaromatic, and n = 1.
D
The ion is antiaromatic, and n = 2.
E
The ion is nonaromatic because one of the carbons in the ring has no filled or unfilled p orbital.