3. Acids and Bases
Reaction Mechanism
3. Acids and Bases Reaction Mechanism
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine if the molecule is more likely to be nucleophile or electrophile (or they may be both a nucleophile and electrophile). Explain your response.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is nucleophilic because there is an excess in electron density.
B
It is electrophilic because it has a negatively charged atom.
C
It is electrophilic and nucleophilic because the molecule contains negatively and positively charged atoms.
D
It is electrophilic because it has a positively charged atom.