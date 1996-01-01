15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
1H NMR:Number of Signals
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
How can 1H NMR spectroscopy be utilized to distinguish among 1,2-, 1,3-, and 1,4-phthalonitrile?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The difference in the number of signals in the 1H NMR spectrum distinguishes the isomers from one another.
B
The difference in signal heights in the 1H NMR spectrum distinguishes the isomers from one another.
C
The difference in the multiplicity of the signals in the 1H NMR spectrum distinguishes the isomers from one another.
D
The 1H NMR spectroscopy cannot distinguish the isomers from one another.