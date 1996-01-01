3. Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases Acid Base Equilibrium
39PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following pKa values:
Hydrogen cyanide (HC≡N) has a pKa value of 9.1, ethanethiol (CH3CH2SH) has a pKa value of 10.5, and methanamine (CH3NH2) has a pKa value of 40.
Provide the equation for the acid–base reaction of hydrogen cyanide and CH3CH2S- with the arrows that indicate which side is favored. Identify the better base between ethanethiol and methanamine to remove a proton from hydrogen cyanide.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ethanethiol is the better base to remove a proton from hydrogen cyanide.
B
Ethanethiol is the better base to remove a proton from hydrogen cyanide.
C
Methanamine is the better base to remove a proton from hydrogen cyanide.
D
Methanamine is the better base to remove a proton from hydrogen cyanide.