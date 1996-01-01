8. Elimination Reactions
E2 Mechanism
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the two parts of the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis mechanism of an ester and an amide are similar?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The first part of the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis mechanism of an ester and an amide is similar.
B
The second part of the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis mechanism of an ester and an amide is similar.
C
The first and second parts of the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis mechanism of an ester and an amide are similar.
D
The first and second parts of the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis mechanism of an ester and an amide are not similar.