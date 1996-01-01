4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Cis vs Trans Conformations
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine whether the cis isomer or the trans isomer of the following compound is more stable.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The less bulky group (iso-propyl) is at the equatorial position and (tert-butyl) is at the axial position. Thus, the trans-conformation is more stable.
B
The bulkier group (tert-butyl) is at the equatorial position and (iso-propyl) is also at the equatorial position. Thus, the cis-conformation is more stable.
C
The bulkier group (tert-butyl) is at the equatorial position and (iso-propyl) is at the axial position. Thus, the cis-conformation is more stable.
D
The bulkier group (tert-butyl) is at the axial position and (iso-propyl) is also at the axial position. Thus, the cis-conformation is more stable.