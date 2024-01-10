3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases Acids and Bases
78PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify which between H+ and K+ is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your answer.
Identify which between H+ and K+ is the harder Lewis acid. Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The harder acid is H+ because it is less stable due to its smaller size giving it a greater tendency to accept electrons.
B
The harder acid is H+ because it is more stable due to its smaller size giving it a greater tendency to donate electrons.
C
The harder acid is K+ because it is more stable due to its larger size giving it a greater tendency to accept electrons.
D
The harder acid is K+ because it is less stable due to its larger size giving it a greater tendency to donate electrons.