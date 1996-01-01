4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Alkenes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Alkenes
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
How many of the following systematic names are correct? Correct those that are misnamed.
(i) 2-ethylhept-3-yne
(ii) 2-methylpent-3-yne
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Two names are correct.
B
One name is correct.
Correct name for (i): 6-methyloct-4-yne.
C
One name is correct.
Correct name for (ii): 5-methylpent-2-yne.
D
None are correct.
Correct name for (i): 3-methyloct-4-yne
Correct name for (ii): 4-methylpent-2-yne
