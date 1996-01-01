4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
IUPAC Naming
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the appropriate IUPAC name for each of these compounds. (i): (CH3)2CHCH2CH2CH3; (ii): CH3CH2—C(CH3)2—CH3, (iii): CH3CH2CH2CH2CH(CH2CH3)—CH(CH3)2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): 3-methylpentane;
(ii): 2,2-dimethylbutane;
(iii): 3-ethyl-2-methylheptane
B
(i): 2-methylpentane;
(ii): 2,3-dimethylbutane;
(iii): 3-ethyl-2-methylheptane
C
(i): 2-methylpentane;
(ii): 2,2-dimethylbutane;
(iii): 3-ethyl-3-methylheptane
D
(i): 2-methylpentane;
(ii): 2,2-dimethylbutane;
(iii): 3-ethyl-2-methylheptane
