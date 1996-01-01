2. Molecular Representations
Intermolecular Forces
2. Molecular Representations Intermolecular Forces
35PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine which molecule has:
(i) a higher density between hexane and nonane.
(ii) a higher boiling point between tert-butyl alcohol and tert-butylamine.
(iii) a lower boiling point between octylamine or di-tert-butylamine.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) nonane
(ii) tert-butyl alcohol
(iii) octylamine
B
(i) nonane
(ii) tert-butyl alcohol
(iii) di-tert-butylamine
C
(i) nonane
(ii) tert-pentyl alcohol
(iii) octylamine
D
(i) hexane
(ii) tert-butyl alcohol
(iii) octylamine