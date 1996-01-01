5. Chirality
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the three-dimensional structures of the following compounds. Draw the mirror image of each structure and identify them as the same compounds or a pair of enantiomers. Also, label each of these molecules as chiral or achiral.
a. cis- and trans-1,3-Dibromocyclopentane
b. Butan-2-ol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
All the molecules are superimposable to their mirror images thus all are achiral.
D