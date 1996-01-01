5. Chirality
R and S Configuration
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following compound undergoes free radical bromination at the benzylic position. Give the mechanism for the monobromination of the given compound and draw the two stereoisomer products.
Also, assign R and S configurations to the asymmetric carbon atoms in the products.
