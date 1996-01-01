12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Alcohol Nomenclature
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols Alcohol Nomenclature
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
For each pair of compounds, determine which of the two compounds has a higher water solubility. Give a brief explanation for your choice.
(i) pentan-1-ol or cyclopentanol
(ii) hexan-1-ol or phenol
(iii) 3-ethylpentan-3-ol or heptan-2-ol
(iv) pentan-2-ol or cyclopentane-1,3-diol
(v)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) cyclopentanol, because it has a higher molar mass.
(ii) phenol, because it has a more compact structure.
(iii) 3-heptan-2-ol because it has a branched structure.
(iv) cyclopentane-1,3-diol, because it has more hydroxyl groups.
(v) Both compounds have identical solubility because they are diastereomers.
(ii) phenol, because it has a more compact structure.
(iii) 3-heptan-2-ol because it has a branched structure.
(iv) cyclopentane-1,3-diol, because it has more hydroxyl groups.
(v) Both compounds have identical solubility because they are diastereomers.
B
(i) cyclopentanol, because it has a more compact structure.
(ii) phenol, because it has a more compact structure.
(iii) 3-ethylpentan-3-ol, because it has a branched structure.
(iv) cyclopentane-1,3-diol, because it has more hydroxyl groups.
(v) Both compounds have identical solubility because they are identical.
(ii) phenol, because it has a more compact structure.
(iii) 3-ethylpentan-3-ol, because it has a branched structure.
(iv) cyclopentane-1,3-diol, because it has more hydroxyl groups.
(v) Both compounds have identical solubility because they are identical.
C
(i) pentan-1-ol, because it has a more compact structure.
(ii) phenol, because it has a more compact structure.
(iii) heptan-2-ol, because it is a secondary alcohol.
(iv) cyclopentane-1,3-diol, because it has more hydroxyl groups.
(v) Both compounds have identical solubility because they are enantiomers.
(ii) phenol, because it has a more compact structure.
(iii) heptan-2-ol, because it is a secondary alcohol.
(iv) cyclopentane-1,3-diol, because it has more hydroxyl groups.
(v) Both compounds have identical solubility because they are enantiomers.
D
(i) pentan-1-ol, because it has a linear structure.
(ii) phenol, because it has a more compact structure.
(iii) heptan-2-ol, because it has more hydroxyl groups.
(iv) cyclopentane-1,3-diol, because it has more hydroxyl groups.
(v) Both compounds have identical solubility because they are diastereomers.
(ii) phenol, because it has a more compact structure.
(iii) heptan-2-ol, because it has more hydroxyl groups.
(iv) cyclopentane-1,3-diol, because it has more hydroxyl groups.
(v) Both compounds have identical solubility because they are diastereomers.