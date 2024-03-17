8. Elimination Reactions
E2 Mechanism
8. Elimination Reactions E2 Mechanism
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the major product when the molecule below undergoes an E2 reaction with CH3CH2ONa. [Show the product's configuration if applicable.]
Does starting with the R or S enantiomer of the reactant affect the final product?
Determine the major product when the molecule below undergoes an E2 reaction with CH3CH2ONa. [Show the product's configuration if applicable.]
Does starting with the R or S enantiomer of the reactant affect the final product?