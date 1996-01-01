13. Alcohols and Carbonyl Compounds
Grignard Reaction
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A compound with the formula C5H10Br2 reacts with NaOH to form an alcohol. The compound also reacts with Mg in ether to form a Grignard reagent. Reacting the Grignard reagent with dilute HCl results in isopentane. Provide possible structure(s) for the compound.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
B
C
D