3. Acids and Bases
Acid Base Equilibrium
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
Ethoxide cannot be used to deprotonate cyclohexane in a reaction that favors the formation of a carbanion. Explain why this is true.
The conjugate acid product is a weaker acid compared to cyclohexane, so the reaction does not favor the formation of products.
The carbanion ion product is a weaker base compared to ethoxide ion, so it is not able to deprotonate ethanol.
Ethanol is more reactive compared to carbanion ions.
The conjugate acid product is a stronger acid compared to cyclohexane, so the reaction does not favor the formation of products.