4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Cis vs Trans
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Cis vs Trans
47PRACTICE PROBLEM
Give the appropriate IUPAC names for each of these compounds.
Give the appropriate IUPAC names for each of these compounds.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Compound 1: 3-phenylbut-1-yne; Compound 2: (E)-hept-2-en-4-yne; Compound 3: 2,5-dimethylhept-3-yne
B
Compound 1: 2-phenylbut-3-yne; Compound 2: (E)-hept-2-en-4-yne; Compound 3: 2,5-dimethylhept-3-yne
C
Compound 1: 3-phenylbut-1-yne; Compound 2: (E)-hept-5-en-3-yne; Compound 3: 2,5-dimethylhept-3-yne
D
Compound 1: 3-phenylbut-1-yne; Compound 2: (E)-hept-2-en-4-yne; Compound 3: 2,6-dimethylhept-3-yne