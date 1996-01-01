12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Ether Cleavage
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the following ether cleavage reaction in which the two C—O bonds of the ether are labeled with 1 and 2:
Illustrate an arrow-pushing formalism that rationalizes the formation of the two haloalkanes and water. Determine and explain which C―O bond will break first.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The C—O bond labeled with 1 will break first since it will form the less stable carbocation.
B
The C—O bond labeled with 1 will break first since it will form the more stable carbocation.
C
The C—O bond labeled with 2 will break first since it will form the less stable carbocation.
D
The C—O bond labeled with 2 will break first since it will form the more stable carbocation.