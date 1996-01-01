3. Acids and Bases
3. Acids and Bases
67PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the identity of products that are formed in the reaction between each of the species given below with CH3O−.
(i) CH3CH2OH
(ii) CH3NH3+
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i): CH3CH2O− and CH3OH
(ii): CH2NH3 and CH3OH
B
(i): CH3CHOH− and CH3OH
(ii): CH3NH2 and CH3OH
C
(i): CH3CH2O− and CH3OH
(ii): CH3NH2 and CH3OH
D
(i): CH3CHOH− and CH3OH
(ii): CH2NH3 and CH3OH
