1. A Review of General Chemistry
Atomic Structure
1. A Review of General Chemistry Atomic Structure
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are three stable isotopes of oxygen having mass numbers 16, 17 and 18. Determine the number of neutrons and protons in each of these.
There are three stable isotopes of oxygen having mass numbers 16, 17 and 18. Determine the number of neutrons and protons in each of these.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
16O: Neutrons = 16, Protons = 8, 17O: Neutrons = 17, Protons = 8, 18O: Neutrons = 18, Protons = 8
B
16O: Neutrons = 8, Protons = 8, 17O: Neutrons = 9, Protons = 8, 18O: Neutrons = 10, Protons = 8
C
16O: Neutrons = 8, Protons = 8, 17O: Neutrons = 8, Protons = 9, 18O: Neutrons = 8, Protons = 10
D
16O: Neutrons = 8, Protons = 16, 17O: Neutrons = 8, Protons = 17, 18O: Neutrons = 8, Protons = 18