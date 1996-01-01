12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Williamson Ether Synthesis
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Draw the haloalkane and alkoxide that were used in a Williamson ether synthesis to give the product below. Provide a brief explanation as to why it is the only possible combination.
A
This is the only possible combination because the other supposed combination cannot react via SN2.
B
This is the only possible combination because the other supposed combination cannot react via SN1.
C
This is the only possible combination because the other supposed combination cannot react via SN2.
D
This is the only possible combination because the other supposed combination cannot react via SN1.