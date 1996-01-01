15. Analytical Techniques:IR, NMR, Mass Spect
NMR Practice
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
Describe the 1H NMR spectrum for a sample of 3-chloro-3-methylbutan-1-ol with a trace amount of acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In the 1H NMR spectrum, the compound will have four signals that appear as a 1H triplet, 2H multiplet, 2H triplet, and 6H singlet from left to right.
B
In the 1H NMR spectrum, the compound will have four signals that appear as a 1H singlet, 2H triplet, 2H triplet, and 6H singlet from left to right.
C
In the 1H NMR spectrum, the compound will have four signals that appear as a 1H singlet, 2H doublet, 2H doublet, and 6H triplet from left to right.
D
In the 1H NMR spectrum, the compound will have five signals that appear as a 1H triplet, 2H quartet, 2H triplet, 3H quartet, and 3H quartet from left to right.