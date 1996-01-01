3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
3. Acids and Bases Ranking Acidity
64PRACTICE PROBLEM
Rank the following acids from the strongest to the weakest acid. Provide a brief explanation for your answer.
Rank the following acids from the strongest to the weakest acid. Provide a brief explanation for your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(Strongest acid) 2,2-dichloropropanoic acid > 2-chloropropanoic acid > 2-bromopropanoic acid > 3-bromopropanoic acid (weakest acid)
B
(Strongest acid) 3-bromopropanoic acid > 2-bromopropanoic acid > 2-chloropropanoic acid > 2,2-dichloropropanoic acid (weakest acid)
C
(Strongest acid) 3-bromopropanoic acid > 2-chloropropanoic acid > 2-bromopropanoic acid > 2,2-dichloropropanoic acid (weakest acid)
D
(Strongest acid) 2,2-dichloropropanoic acid > 2-bromopropanoic acid > 2-chloropropanoic acid > 3-bromopropanoic acid (weakest acid)