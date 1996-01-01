12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
Leaving Group Conversions - Using HX
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Why does the heated reaction of 3-methyl-2-pentanol with concentrated HI produce a rearranged product while the reaction of 4-Methyl-1-pentanol under the same conditions does not?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Because 3-methyl-2-pentanol is a tertiary alcohol that undergoes the SN2 reaction and exhibits rearrangement, whereas 4-methyl-1-pentanol is a primary alcohol that undergoes the SN1 reaction and does not exhibit rearrangement.
B
Because 3-methyl-2-pentanol is a secondary alcohol that undergoes the SN2 reaction and exhibits rearrangement, whereas 4-methyl-1-pentanol is a primary alcohol that undergoes the SN1 reaction and does not exhibit rearrangement.
C
Because 3-methyl-2-pentanol is a tertiary alcohol that undergoes the SN1 reaction and exhibits rearrangement, whereas 4-methyl-1-pentanol is a secondary alcohol that undergoes the SN2 reaction and does not exhibit rearrangement.
D
Because 3-methyl-2-pentanol is a secondary alcohol that undergoes the SN1 reaction and exhibits rearrangement, whereas 4-methyl-1-pentanol is a primary alcohol that undergoes the SN2 reaction and does not exhibit rearrangement.