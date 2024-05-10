1. A Review of General Chemistry
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
What are the empirical formula (EF) and molecular formula (MF) for the compound based on the provided elemental analyses? Based on its molecular formula, provide a plausible structure of the compound.
Mass Percent: C: 46.41% ; H: 3.89% ; Cl: 34.24% ; O: 15.46%
Molecular Weight: 207.04 g/mol
