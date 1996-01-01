5. Chirality
Enantiomers vs. Diastereomers
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Is it possible to separate these compounds by distillation or recrystallization? Explain your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
No, it is not possible.
Since the two compounds are diastereomers, they can't be separated by normal physical means.
B
No, it is not possible.
Since the two compounds are enantiomers, they can't be separated by normal physical means.
C
Yes, it is possible.
Since the two compounds are diasteromers, they can be separated by normal physical means.
D
Yes, it is possible.
Since the two compounds are enantiomers, they can be separated by normal physical means.
