3. Acids and Bases
Ranking Acidity
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
(i) Pick out the most stable conjugate base among the following.
(ii) Which structural feature(s) did you analyze?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) Structure (b) is the more stable conjugate base.
(ii) Electronegativity.
B
(i) Structure (a) is the more stable conjugate base.
(ii) Inductive effect.
C
(i) Structure (b) is the more stable conjugate base.
(ii) Hybridization.
D
(i) Structure (a) is the more stable conjugate base.
(ii) Resonance.
