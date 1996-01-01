4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
Naming Cycloalkanes
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes Naming Cycloalkanes
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
The name 2-isopropyl-1-methyl-7-propylcyclooctane is incorrect. Provide its correct name according to IUPAC rules. Hint: Draw the structure that corresponds to the incorrect name first, and then correct it.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1-isopropyl-2-methyl-4-propylcyclooctane
B
4-isopropyl-3-methyl-1-propylcyclooctane
C
2-methyl-1-isopropyl-4-propylcyclooctane
D
3-methyl-4-isopropyl-1-propylcyclooctane