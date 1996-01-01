3. Acids and Bases
Acids and Bases
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider the below-given reaction to answer the following questions.
(a) Which reactant is the acid and which one is the base?
(b) Which is the most acidic proton in the acid?
(c) Which is the most electron-rich atom in the base?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(a) HCl is the acid and −CN is the base.
(b) There is only one proton in HCl which is acidic.
(c) Carbon is the most electron-rich atom in the base.
B
(a) −CN is the acid and HCl is the base.
(b) There isn't any acidic proton in −CN.
(c) Chlorine is the most electron-rich atom in the base.
C
(a) HCl is the acid and −CN is the base.
(b) There isn't any acidic proton in HCl.
(c) Carbon is the most electron-rich atom in the base.
D
(a) −CN is the acid and HCl is the base.
(b) There is only one proton in HCl which is acidic.
(c) Nitrogen is the most electron-rich atom in the base.
