6. Thermodynamics and Kinetics
Entropy
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
Predict whether the ∆S° of sublimation of dry ice is less than, equal to, or greater than 0. Justify your answer.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The ∆S° is greater than zero. The process produced a greater number of molecules.
B
The ∆S° is less than zero. The process produced less number of molecules.
C
The ∆S° is greater than zero. The process went to a state with greater vibrational freedom.
D
The ∆S° is equal to zero. There is no significant change in the entropy of the reaction.